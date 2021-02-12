LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Galaxy Atlas Includes an Exclusive Traveling Yoda Minifigure

LEGO fans and collectors will want to get a pre-order in for the upcoming book LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Galaxy Atlas because you'll get an exclusive Yoda Minifigure as part of the deal. What's more, the minifig is fully prepare for travel with staff, backpack, camera, and galaxy map accessories. Pre-orders for LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Galaxy Atlas are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $16.99 with a release date shipping slated for April 13th.

The Yoda Minifigure might be the main draw here, but the book itself looks fun - especially for kids. It will take readers on a tour of 25 worlds in the Star Wars universe, including Tatooine, Hoth, Crait, and Dagobah. It includes tips for travel that are illustrated with Star Wars LEGO sets and minifigs like the recently released 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina and 75267 The Mandalorian Battle Pack. You can take a peek at several of the pages here on Amazon.

On a related note, Disney has launched a ton of new Star Wars merch in recent weeks, including LEGO's first Star Wars building sets for 2021. They also recently wrapped up nine weeks of Mando Mondays merch releases celebrating the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. You can check out all of these releases via our Mando Mondays master list.

