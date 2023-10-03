LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser Returns Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars UCS set is launching for everyone on October 4th for the show's 20th anniversary.

LEGO recently revealed the Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser (75367) as the latest entry into their Ultimate Collector Series. It's the first entry inspired by the Clone Wars, but the timing is right considering that the 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Of course, The Clone Wars series that we all know and love debuted a few years later in 2008, so we expect more anniversary additions to the UCS lineup in the not-do-distant future.

As a UCS set, the Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is an appropriately massive build at 5,374 pieces, which makes it the fourth largest Star Wars LEGO set to date behind the 75192 Millennium Falcon, 75313 AT-AT, and 75331 Razor Crest. When complete, it measures 43-inches long and 21-inches wide.

The Venator-class Star Destroyer was used as a starfighter and trooper transporter during the Clone Wars, and the LEGO version comes with command bridge and hangar with a brick-built scale model of a Republic Gunship inside. It also includes to minifigures – Clone Wars leaders Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen.

If you want to add the LEGO 75367 Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser to your collection you'll need to have $649.99 to burn. It was first available to LEGO Insiders (free to join) on October 1st, but the general public will get a crack at ordering one tonight, October 3rd / October 4th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases for October 1st here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.