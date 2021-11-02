Bill Burr Addresses Possible Return for The Mandalorian Season 3

Production on the highly anticipated third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently underway and, naturally, fans have no idea what’s in store for the next installment. Everything about this show is kept under lock and key, but that doesn’t anyone from hoping they see certain characters or storylines emerge in the coming season. One of those wishes amongst Star Wars fans is to see the wisecracking Migs Mayfeld return to the show, after he established himself as an absolute scene-stealer in the first two seasons. There has been no indication whether or not Mayfeld will be returning, but actor Bill Burr wants to see his character back in action just as much as the fans do.

While he’s best known for his stand-up comedy and podcasting, Burr became an instant favorite amongst Star Wars fans after he debuted as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian Season 1. The character gained even more popularity after helping out Din Djarin in one of Season 2’s most pivotal episodes. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Burr made it clear that he’d love to come back again.

“Oh, I hope so,” Burr said. “Jon Favreau and Rick Famuyiwa, who wrote both of my episodes that I did – to be a small part of something that big that is that good that means so much to so many people. I’m obviously not allowed to say anything other than I just absolutely love being on that show and I hope it continues and if it doesn’t, I’ve had a blast.”

Burr was never a big fan of Star Wars, or much of the sci-fi genre in general, but he has been open about how much he’s enjoyed being part of the beloved franchise. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Burr explained that producer Jon Favreau sought him out for the role of Mayfeld, and that his previous jokes about Star Wars were part of what appealed to the creative team.

“I’ve never been a sci-fi [guy]. I like Blade Runner. There was a movie that Sam Rockwell did called Moon. I was never into the Star Wars thing, by the time I saw it I was too old, Ewoks and stuff. I wanted to see Fast Times At Ridgemont High, so I missed the boat,” Burr explained at the time. “I ran into Jon somewhere, hanging with Mike Binder. I should start giving that guy a commission. [Jon Favreau says to Bill] ‘I’m doing this Star Wars thing do you want to do something?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know, I’m kind of always making fun of it.’ And he goes ‘I think it would be funny, I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact you’re in it.’ And I went in there and they’re shooting it like a Spaghetti Western and I was like immediately so psyched to be apart of it.”

