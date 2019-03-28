Mark Hamill Amazes ‘Star Wars’ Fans With Photo of His Doppelganger

It’s Opening Day in the wide world of baseball, and one Cincinnati Reds fan thought they spotted Mark Hamill at today’s parade, and we’re honestly shocked to learn that they were wrong. Tweeted by @mrs_dublin, this photo shows a Mark Hamill look-alike dressed up as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Hamill saw the tweet and shared it, clearly impressed by the look of his doppelgänger.

He looks more like me than me.#AmazingLukeAlike 👀 https://t.co/PApSiPZoc9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2019

“He looks more like me than me. #AmazingLukeAlike,” Hamill tweeted.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly shaken by the cosplayer’s perfect appearance.

“Wow, how many double takes, and sore necks did he cause?,” @Droideka6 asked.

“OMG…you have…a clone?!?,” @kwesmat replied.

“I refuse to believe it isn’t you,” @starwarsmommyx3 added.

Hamill often posts fun content on Twitter, but this is definitely one of his more bizarre shares. At least the actor now knows where to look for a stand-in if he ever needs one!

Hamill can be seen next in Star Wars: Episode IX despite having died in the previous Star Wars film. While the nature of his return has yet to be announced, many fans believe he will return as a Force Ghost much like Obi-Wan Kenobi did in the original trilogy.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

