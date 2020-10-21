Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, and More Star Wars Actors Honor Carrie Fisher on Her Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Carrie Fisher! The iconic actor and writer known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise would have turned 64 today, October 21st. Sadly, Fisher passed away in 2016, so many fans of Fisher took to Twitter today to honor the legend. You can read some of those tweets here. Fisher's friends and family have also taken to the Internet to share their love for the late icon on her birthday. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, who also appeared in the Star Wars sequels, made a post today to honor her mom. Fisher's on-screen brother, Mark Hamill, also posted a tribute. The official accounts for Star Wars and current Chewbacca actor, Joonas Suotamo, wrote tweets in her honor, too. You can check out love below...

"💕✨♓️🅰️🅰️🅰️✨💕 ," Lourd tweeted with a photo of her mother pregnant with her. You can view that post below:

View this post on Instagram 💕✨♓️🅰️🅰️🅰️✨💕 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

"Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher.🎂 the world will never stop missing you..... 💔,” Hamill wrote. You can view the actor known for playing Luke Skywalker's photo below:

Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher.🎂 the world will never stop missing you..... 💔 pic.twitter.com/0KcQwePz5B — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2020

"Miss you, Carrie. Happy birthday. ❤️,'" Suotamo wrote. His post his below:

“We’re remembering our courageous princess, the iconic Carrie Fisher on her birthday,” @starwars posted. You can check out their tweet below:

We’re remembering our courageous princess, the iconic Carrie Fisher on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/aGmlZ66jO4 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 21, 2020

Since Fisher's passing, there have been so many wonderful stories shared by her friends and co-workers. Earlier this year, Simon Pegg had an especially great story about meeting his childhood crush for the first time, which you can read here.

Last month, fans of the Fisher family were shocked and delighted when Lourd surprised the Internet by announcing the birth of her first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. The news was celebrated by many, including Hamill, who wrote a touching tribute.

What are some of your favorite Carrie Fisher memories? Tell us in the comments!

Every film in the Skywalker Saga is now available to stream on Disney+.