Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher’s Upcoming Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This week, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a new set of celebrities who will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One such person is Carrie Fisher, the beloved legend known best for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars. After Fisher's passing in 2016, many advocated for her to finally get a star, but the rules stated that a posthumous star can't go up until five years after a person has passed. This December will mark five years since Fisher's passing, so it's no surprise to see her name on the 2022 line-up. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the announcement, including Fisher's on-screen brother, Mark Hamill.

"I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!

Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will blaze from here to eternity.🌠 💫," Hamill wrote. You can view his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself)

Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand in the Star Wars universe, was another name announced by the selection panel. She commented on Hamill's post, "Awwww, this is so sweet, Mark! I still cannot believe she didn’t get one sooner! What wonderous madness, though, for me to be joining my Queen, your space sis, Carrie Fisher as class of 2022! Surreal! 👏🏼❤️"

"The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, said in a statement. "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

The various stars are spread across six categories with this year's class including MOTION PICTURES (Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, and Fisher), TELEVISION (Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Kenan Thompson and Wen, RECORDING (Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom, LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE (Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale), RADIO (Richard Blade), and SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT (Michael Strahan).

Are you surprised some of the above celebrities don't already have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!