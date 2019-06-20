Mark Hamill Confirms Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Return As a Force Ghost

Fans are eager to learn more about the final installment of the main Star Wars saga, serving as the culmination of a series that’s spanned over four decades. And when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters later this year, the galaxy far, far away will finally receive some closure.

Details about J.J. Abrams’ film are being tightly kept under wraps, but we do know that it will feature a lot of returning faces. And while Luke Skywalker might have ended his journey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the former farm boy will indeed come back for the next film. And now Mark Hamill himself confirmed a long-running (and pretty obvious) theory about how it happens.

While speaking with the Associated Press at the premiere for Child’s Play, Hamill was asked if this would be his final appearance in the franchise.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

While we knew that was the obvious answer, having Hamill confirm it will lay to rest some of the wilder speculation about resurrections and cloning. He referred to both Alec Guinness and Frank Oz’s returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda’s Force ghosts respectively.

But just the fact that he even opened his mouth about Star Wars will probably earn him some more ire from Disney and Lucasfilm. Hamill famously revealed the date in which the full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would premiere.

Hamill seems ready to leave that chapter behind him, as much as he embraces the fandom and their support. He also seems to realize that it’s possible to oversaturate the market with Too Much Star Wars, as he previously told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Yes. Well, I don’t know, I’m not gonna tell them how to run their business, but, is there a possibility of Star Wars fatigue? Yeah, I think there is. I’ve experienced it, to a certain degree,” Hamill explained. “But they never listen to my ideas anyway, who needs ’em?,” he joked.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.