Mark Hamill Claims Being Known ‘Only’ for Luke Skywalker is a ‘Win-Win’

Through his 40-plus year career, Mark Hamill has played a variety of roles in films, TV and animated series, but his most iconic role is undoubtedly that of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films. Being known for one character for most of your career could prove frustrating for some, but in a recent interview with StarWars.com, the actor has nothing but pride over the opportunity.

“People say, ‘Are you worried that you’re only going to be remembered for Luke Skywalker?’ I say, ‘Listen, for someone who didn’t expect to be remembered for anything, it’s a win-win,’” Hamill revealed.

Many fans also know Hamill from his voice acting work, most notably as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

“I mean, that’s probably why I get such delight being accepted in the role of the Joker, because I’ve been a Batman fan all my life,” Hamill notes. “I said, ‘Gee, I wish I could do a villain that’s never been done on the TV series or the movies.’ Joker seemed like almost too much of a responsibility. But again, I love challenges, I love doing things I’ve never done before, and to have a character that’s so diametrically opposed to what I’m known for, it just gives me great, great joy.”

The actor’s vocal performance has brought a similar connection between a character and fans that he created with Skywalker.

“Comic book fans tell me, ‘When I read the comic books now, I hear your voice,’” Hamill reveals.

He continues, “That, to me, is a reward that just never stops giving. It’s the fact that people feel they know you, they feel you’re a part of the family. They relay all these stories about, ‘I met my wife on line for Empire, and we had a child by the time of Return of the Jedi and we named him Luke.’ It’s really moving.”

The actor went on to note that, without the fans, he might not be remembered for much of anything.

“I don’t take it for granted, and that’s why I love the fans so much. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” Hamill confesses.

We’ll see more of Luke Skywalker when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

