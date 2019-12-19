Mark Hamill Responds to Ivanka Trump’s Star Wars Tweet with Epic Correction

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, but he's also extremely active on social media. The actor isn't afraid to be vocal about the current political climate, often condemning the actions of the president. His latest post takes a jab at Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who posted a photo which included one of her kids dressed as a Stormtrooper. Hamill quote-tweeted the post with a correction.

"The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️," Trump wrote.

"You misspelled 'Fraud.' #GoForceYourself," Hamill replied.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section is filled with both love and hate for Hamill's tweet. Some people accused the actor of attacking the children while others praised him for the joke. You can read all the comments here.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I'm involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you're a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Hamill seems ready to leave that chapter behind him, as much as he embraces the fandom and their support. He also seems to realize that it's possible to oversaturate the market with Too Much Star Wars, as he previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Yes. Well, I don't know, I'm not gonna tell them how to run their business, but, is there a possibility of Star Wars fatigue? Yeah, I think there is. I've experienced it, to a certain degree," Hamill explained. "But they never listen to my ideas anyway, who needs 'em?," he joked.

In addition to Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the other returning veteran actors are Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.