Marvel and Star Wars Fans Celebrate Jon Favreau's Birthday
Jon Favreau turned 57 on October 19th.
Jon Favreau is an actor, writer, and director known for an array of films. From writing and starring in Swingers back in 1996 to directing and appearing in Elf in 2003, Favreau has been a big name in Hollywood for a long time. However, it wasn't until 2008 that Favreau became synonymous with Marvel, directing the MCU's first entry, Iron Man, and appearing in the franchise as Happy Hogen. He went on to helm Iron Man 2, and continued appearing in the franchise as Happy with his most recent appearance being in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.
Favreau has also directed multiple live-action Disney remakes, including The Lion King (2019). In the last few years, Favreau has arguably become even more known for Star Wars than Marvel. In addition to playing multiple roles in the franchise, he's also the showrunner and executive producer of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett in addition to being an executive producer on Ahsoka. Today, Favreau is celebrating his 57th birthday, and many fans have taken to social media to celebrate him.
You can check out some posts celebrating Favreau below...
57 Years Young
Today is Jon Favreau's 57th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/0CTOVkysEm— ScreenTime (@screentime) October 19, 2023
The MCU OG
Happy Birthday #Jonfavreau 🎂🎉❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NHPXz3wfij— RDJ FB 🤍✨ (@ItsRDJ_FB) October 19, 2023
Star Wars Legend
Happy birthday to Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau)! May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/pbYl9WMF0E— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) October 19, 2023
Iron Man Forever
happy birthday jon favreau! pic.twitter.com/NVRs01C3PB— rae (@luvingdowney) October 19, 2023
Great Filmography
Happy 57th birthday to Jon Favreau!🎂https://t.co/oYRJrOeSGp pic.twitter.com/LmI7sQFOLg— Fandango (@Fandango) October 19, 2023
Grogu's Maker
Happy birthday @Jon_Favreau thank you for giving us Grogu and all the enterteinment from all this years. Keep being awesome. And please Give us more Grogu content. 🫂🫂💚💚🐐🐐— TheShibaGrogu | #GROGANG DAY 💚 (@grogu_shib) October 19, 2023
Enjoy your day. pic.twitter.com/ITR1X1iAX9
Tony Stark's BFF
Happy birthday to the boss, Jon Favreau 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/X7kXa06X9B— RDJ'S DUCKLINGS COLLECTION (@rdjpicsvault) October 19, 2023
A True Leader
"𝙄 𝙛𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙨 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬."
Happy Birthday, Jon Favreau ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/1Llps0R5ED— sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) October 19, 2023
This
this will forever be my favorite retelling of an encounter with Jon Favreau 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TNfZM1oZ2F— 🎃 Skull Katarn 🎃 (@Ky1eKatarn) October 18, 2023
Passionate
Happy Birthday @Jon_Favreau! Thank u for your huge contributions to Star Wars. As the mind behind The Mandalorian & The Book of Boba Fett & the voice of Pre Vizsla in TCW, you have treated fans to incredible stories & characters. We are so grateful for your creativity & passion! pic.twitter.com/C5dfAmuEbE— Youtini (@youtini_us) October 19, 2023
Great Question
Happy 57th birthday to Jon Favreau! Which of his films is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/7spGdjjdN7— ScreenSpot 🎥 (@screenspot) October 19, 2023
