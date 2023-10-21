Marvel and Star Wars Fans Celebrate Jon Favreau's Birthday

Jon Favreau turned 57 on October 19th.

By Jamie Jirak

Jon Favreau is an actor, writer, and director known for an array of films. From writing and starring in Swingers back in 1996 to directing and appearing in Elf in 2003, Favreau has been a big name in Hollywood for a long time. However, it wasn't until 2008 that Favreau became synonymous with Marvel, directing the MCU's first entry, Iron Man, and appearing in the franchise as Happy Hogen. He went on to helm Iron Man 2, and continued appearing in the franchise as Happy with his most recent appearance being in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. 

Favreau has also directed multiple live-action Disney remakes, including The Lion King (2019). In the last few years, Favreau has arguably become even more known for Star Wars than Marvel. In addition to playing multiple roles in the franchise, he's also the showrunner and executive producer of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett in addition to being an executive producer on Ahsoka. Today, Favreau is celebrating his 57th birthday, and many fans have taken to social media to celebrate him. 

You can check out some posts celebrating Favreau below... 

What's your favorite Jon Favreau film or show? Tell us in the comments!

