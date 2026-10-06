Ahsoka Season 2 Photo Teases a Surprising Connection (& It Means Dave Filoni Is Taking The Clone Wars Even Further)

Star Wars’ TV shows have more than slowed down over the last few years. Although live-action shows were briefly the bread and butter of the galaxy far, far away, and they actually managed to push Star Wars movies out of the limelight for a time, it seems Disney has now changed its tune. At present, Ahsoka season 2 is the only confirmed upcoming live-action Star Wars TV show, and while that might change come April, when Star Wars Celebration will inevitably unveil a whole host of announcements, it’s still a shocking change from recent years. Worse still, Ahsoka has already been delayed, as it was originally expected to be released this summer and now is not hitting Disney+ until April. Even so, Star Wars fans remain eager to see what this new season has in store, especially given just how many cliffhangers were left in the season 1 finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Grand Admiral Thrawn arriving back in the main Star Wars galaxy, ready to bring about a new era of the Empire, back on Peridea, the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker was shown watching over Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano while Baylan Skoll was elsewhere on the planet, searching for the Mortis Gods. Those gods, introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, comprise the Daughter, the Son, and the Father, and represent the light side of the Force, the dark side, and balance, respectively. They’re also pretty deep lore and therefore seemed unlikely to be revisited again, at least on screen. With Dave Filoni now at the helm, however, it seems like that’s far from the case—in fact, new photos suggest that Ahsoka season 2 will be taking the lore even further.

New Ahsoka Season 2 Art Shows the Nightsisters with the Mortis Gods

Already, we knew that Ahsoka season 2 was going to include the Mortis Gods, not only because season 1 ended with Baylan searching for them, but also because Filoni surprisingly confirmed just recently that the gods are “definitely a thing” in this new season. Prior to those comments, in fact, it seemed like Baylan might only be searching for information about them; now, it seems, they will actually be present in the season. Whether that’s in flashback or not remains to be seen. It’s been confirmed that season 2 will include new flashbacks to the Clone Wars era, and considering the Mortis Gods died during their Clone Wars arc, this would make the most sense. However, given that they’re gods, there are many other possibilities. Now, a new image has indicated what one of the narrative possibilities is, as the prop depicted is apparently from season 2 and features the Nightsisters worshipping the Mortis Gods.

Like the Mortis Gods, we knew that the Nightsisters would be playing some sort of role in Ahsoka season 2, as they were already working with Thrawn in season 1. However, this image is definitely new and suggests a much deeper connection between these two groups than had previously been expected. This could ultimately end up being instrumental in the narrative arc of season 2, as well, as the Nightsisters were previously on Peridea, before Ahsoka and Sabine’s arrival in season 1. Presumably, they had some sort of connection with the gods there—a connection that Baylan is likely about to uncover. Even outside the narrative, though, this update seems to confirm that what many have long suspected about Filoni’s Star Wars is true. Namely, he’s absolutely not going to shy away from deep lore on the screen, even if there’s historically been some pushback against it.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Mortis Gods in Ahsoka season 2, or are you against the use of this lore for the show? Share your thoughts below.