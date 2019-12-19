New ‘Star Wars’ Video Reveals How Many Times the Force is Mentioned

If you're a fan of Star Wars, you know there's one thing that binds everything together: the Force. The energy field used by the Jedi that is created by all living things is an important staple in the franchise, so it's no surprise the films mention it a lot. However, a recent video from Star Wars Kids has shown us exactly what "a lot" means.

According to the Star Wars Kids video, the Force is mentioned 161 times in the Star Wars movies. Based on this video, Solo: A Star Wars Story is the only movie that doesn't mention the Force at all. Attack of the Clones has the least amount of mentions coming in at 9. Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens are next with 10 mentions followed by The Phantom Menace and The Last Jedi which both drop the name 14 times. The Empire Strikes Back mentions the Force 16 times, Revenge of the Sith 20 times, and A New Hope 22 times. Surprisingly, the clear winner (or over-user) of the term is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which mentions the Force a whopping 46 times!

Star Wars By the Numbers is a common video segment from Star Wars Kids, who describes themselves as a "YouTube channel for fans to share in the stories of Star Wars." They've counted many things in the films, including every hyperspace jump, lightsaber ignitions, and even Yoda's grunts, giggles, and groans. If you'd like to see Star Wars Kids count something else from the franchise, head on over to the video and tell them in the comments.

Star Wars Kids, which is an official account from Disney, has other themed videos, including a series of animated shorts called Galaxy of Adventures and a series devoted to fun facts. You can learn more about them on their website here.

Thankfully, there's tons of fun Star Wars content to enjoy online while fans eagerly await news about Star Wars: Episode IX. While the title is still a mystery, other small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, the debut of a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.