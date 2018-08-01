New ‘Star Wars’ LEGO Sets Include an X-Wing Starfighter

Earlier today we singled out the LEGO Ideas Voltron and a Harry Potter wave from the big list of new sets that LEGO dropped today. Of course it wouldn’t be a big day for LEGO releases if Star Wars wasn’t involved, and they certainly didn’t disappoint on that front.

The most interesting set of the bunch is undoubtedly the 75218 X-Wing Starfighter. It clocks in at 730 pieces and features retractable landing gear, an opening minifigure cockpit, stud shooters on the side and spring-loaded shooters on the wing, and a lever function to transition the wings between cruise and attack modes. It also comes with minfigs, extra stickers, and tiles to transform it from Luke Skywalker’s Red Five into Biggs Darklighter’s Red Three. It’s available to order on Amazon for $79.99 if you act fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another notable release in the new Star Wars LEGO lineup is the 75220 Sandcrawler. It includes 1239 pieces and features an opening 2-minifigure cockpit, flip down ramp, steering tracks and removable panels that reveal a droid prison and articulated crane. Four minifigures and two droids are also included. You can order it here for $139.99.

The 75216 Snoke’s Throne Room set from Star Wars: The Last Jedi rounds out our list of favorites with 492 pieces and features like a rotating throne, knob-activated turning doorway and moving floor functions, and hidden compartments. Five minifigures are also included. You can order one here for $69.99.

Additional sets in the new Star Wars LEGO lineup include the 75219 Imperial AT-Hauler, 75221 Imperial Landing Craft, 75215 Cloud-Rider Swoop Bikes, 75203 Hoth Medical Chamber, 75217 Imperial Conveyex Transport, and 75214 Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter. You can shop all of the new LEGO releases on Amazon and directly from LEGO.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.