Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Amandla Stenberg Plays Iconic John Williams' Score in New Video

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be one of the most distinct projects of the franchise's Disney+ era, with a star-studded cast and a new setting of the High Republic era. With The Acolyte's series premiere just a matter of weeks away, one of the show's ensemble cast members is flexing their talents in a whole new way.

In a recent social media post, Star Wars shared an official video of The Acolyte star Amadla Stenberg playing a solo arrangement of the iconic Star Wars score from John Williams.

“It's a once in a lifetime experience, and it's something I'll hold forever.”#TheAcolyte star, Amandla Stenberg plays a solo violin arrangement of John Williams’ iconic Star Wars score. See the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, arriving June 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JLWPcOo0yl — Star Wars (@starwars) May 20, 2024

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

When Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Set?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set at the very tail end of the High Republic era, decades prior to the events of the Prequel and Original trilogies. The Acolyte marks the first time that the time period has been portrayed in live-action, after it has already been brought to life in novels, comics, and in the animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

