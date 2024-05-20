One Piece Announces Las Vegas Sphere Takeover

It may be hard to believe, but this year marks the 25th anniversary of One Piece. The hit anime made its debut in October 1999, and to this day, the seafaring title remains a top-tier series. If anything, One Piece has only gotten bigger in the past decade as streaming has brought the Straw Hat crew to all-new audiences. And now, the show is getting ready to celebrate with a Las Vegas takeover.

And we're not talking just any takeover. It seems One Piece is going to have a stint at the Las Vegas Sphere, and fans are geeking out.

"The Straw Hat Pirates are set to takeover the biggest screen in celebration of the 25th anniversary of One Piece! A stunning, larger than life display of the anime series will debut on the Last Vegas Sphere from June 10-16," the attraction confirmed. So if you are going to be in the Las Vegas area in June, well – we suggest you get a peek at the Sphere ASAP.

Of course, this anniversary celebration is just one of many in store for One Piece. Not long ago, Las Vegas put another attraction on the map dedicated to Eiichiro Oda's hit series. The first official One Piece Cafe opened in Las Vegas this month, bringing special meals and merchandise to fans. At this point, no word has been given on whether the cafe will open other locations across the United States, but social media has been filled with photos from visitors.

Now if you are not versed in all things One Piece, don't sweat it. The series is ongoing, and the anime has never been easier to watch. One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and more. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!