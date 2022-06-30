New Star Wars The Black Series Pre-Orders: Teeka the Jawa and Jabim Obi-Wan Kenobi

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney / Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals are coming to a close after the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but Hasbro has a couple of Black Series figures left the tank – Teeka the Jawa and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jabim). Pre-orders for both of these figures will be available at their respective retailers starting today, June 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. A breakdown is available below, and ore-order links will be updated with direct versions after the launch. In addition to these two figures, you'll also find previously released Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals from Hasbro.

Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jabiim) Figure ($24.99) – Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth (Coming Soon): "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (JABIIM) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with a Lightsaber accessory."

Star Wars: The Black Series Teeka (Jawa) Figure ($27.99) – Target Exclusive (Coming Soon): "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TEEKA (JAWA) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Star Wars: The Black Series Ned-B Figure ($33.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES NED-B figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack ($50.99) – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive) "STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI MULTIPACK comes with three figures inspired by the characters in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series including Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station), Teeka, and Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor). Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 3 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories.'

In addition to The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, Hasbro also unveiled new addition to the Lightsaber Forge line, Mission Fleet line, and a Bop-It game. Details are available below.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set Double-Bladed Electronic Lightsaber ($66.99 – Available at most major retailers this fall) "The hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi is on! Gear up for the fight with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE INQUISITOR MASTERWORKS SET DOUBLE-BLADED ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Reva (Third Sister) in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series on Disney+. Featuring entertainment-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this customizable Lightsaber includes 2 extendable red blades, 2 caps, 2 electronic hilts, and 3 clip-on rings for kids ages 4 and up to create their own Lightsaber with 3 modes of play."

Bop-It! Star Wars Darth Vader ($17.49) – Walmart Exclusive (Coming this Fall) "Harness the power of the dark side with the STAR WARS DARTH VADER edition of the Bop-It! Game. Designed to look like the galaxy's ultimate villain, Darth Vader, this toy features the voice of the power hungry Sith Lord, Emperor Palpatine. Listen to the Emperor's commands of 3 different actions in different combinations and respond correctly and as quickly as possible to avoid facing his wrath. The game unit features 2 modes: Solo and Pass-it, perfect for kids to enjoy the game alone or with friends."

Star Wars Mission Fleet Galactic Clash Pack ($22.99) – Target Exclusive (Coming September 1st) "Get ready for the ultimate good versus evil showdown with the Star Wars Mission Fleet GALACTIC CLASH PACK. This action figure multipack features design and detail inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The 4-pack includes 2.5-inch-scale figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NED-B, Darth Vader, and Reva (Third Sister). Kids ages 4 and up will love to recreate their favorite moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with the 5 accessories including 3 lightsabers, 1 blaster, and 1 hammer."

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Star Wars The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection releases from Hasbro right here.