Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Recap: A Rematch Worth Waiting For

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+, and it delivered an epic ending. In last week's episode, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) helped The Path escape Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) grasp, and Reva (Moses Ingram) went up against the Sith Lord after it was revealed she was a youngling who escaped his attack on the Jedi Temple all those years ago. Vader left her for dead, but she managed to survive his saber stab before learning the truth about Luke and Leia's parentage. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part VI" spoilers ahead...

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi kicks off with Reva back on Tatooine in search of Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). Owen is eventually warned that Reva is coming, and he and his wife Beru (Bonnie Piesse) prepare their home for the attack. As for The Path, their escape isn't going as smoothly as they had hoped. Vader is in pursuit on his Star Destroyer, and their shields won't be able to withstand his blasts before Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) can fix their hyperdrive and get everyone to safety. Obi-Wan realizes the only way to save The Path is to leave and confront Vader once again. Young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) protests, but Obi-Wan assures her it's the only way to keep everyone safe. He knows he's who Vader wants. Obi-Wan leaves Haja (Kumail Nanjiani) in charge of Leia's safety, but not before giving her the holster that belonged to Tala (Indira Varma), who died in the previous episode.

When Obi-Wan leaves the ship, Vader turns his pursuit on his former master, much to the dismay of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend). Once again, Obi-Wan and Vader face off in an epic lightsaber battle akin to their showdown on Mustafar all those years ago. Obi-Wan is now stronger than he was during their fight in "Part III," and Vader remains too cocky.

Meanwhile, Owen and Beru tell Luke that he must hide from Tusken Raiders because they don't want him to know the truth about Reva or his parentage. Reva, who is still weak from her fight with Vader, goes up against Owen and Beru who put up a surprisingly good fight for a couple of farmers. After Luke runs away, Reva pursues him.

As the battle between Vader and Obi-Wan rages on, it appears the villain is victorious when he buries his former friend in a crater. However, Obi-Wan uses the Force to get free and strikes a tough blow to Vader's helmet, revealing some of Anakin's face. Obi-Wan tearfully says, "I'm sorry, Anakin. For all of it," and Vader replies, "I am not your failure, Obi-Wan. You didn't kill Anakin Skywalker. I did." Vader then threatens Obi-Wan further, but the Jedi finally realizes his friend is truly gone and walks away.

As Reva continues to chase Luke, the young boy falls and gets knocked out. Reva goes to strike the killing blow, thinking back to Anakin murdering all of her friends when she was a child. Before we see her decision, it cuts to Owen and Beru frantically searching for Luke as Obi-Wan arrives back on Tatooine. Before he gets the chance to help them in their search, Reva walks up holding Luke and returns him to his family. A tearful Reva is full of regret and worries she has turned into Vader, but Obi-Wan assures her that her choice to spare Luke sets her apart from the Sith.

Back on Mustafar, Vader sits on his throne with a new helmet and tells his master, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), that he will continue to go after Obi-Wan. Palpatine suggests that Vader's feelings for Obi-Wan have left him "weakened" and that the Jedi doesn't matter.

Leia is now back on Alderaan wearing her iconic buns and Tala's holster. Her parents take her to greet a ship and she is surprised by the return of Obi-Wan and her little droid companion, Lola. Obi-Wan sweetly tells Leia about the traits she got from Anakin and Padmé, and she asks if she'll ever see him again. He says "maybe," and of course, we all know they will be reunited years later during the events of A New Hope. They hug and say goodbye.

Obi-Wan returns to Tatooine and packs up his belongings before going to see Owen once again. Obi-Wan admits that Owen was right and that Luke should just be a child rather than being trained in the ways of the Jedi. Before he sets off, Owen lets Obi-Wan meet Luke, and the Jedi drops his iconic line, "Hello there." Obi-Wan sets off and is finally greeted by the Force ghost of his old master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), who says, "I was always here Obi-Wan. You were just not ready to see it." Obi-Wan then follows Qui-Gon's Force ghost into the desert with a smile.

