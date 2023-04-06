Norman Reynolds, Oscar-Winning Star Wars and Indiana Jones Production Designer, Dies at 89

Norman Reynolds, an Academy Award-winning production designer and art director, has passed away. Reynolds is best known to film fans for his work on iconic movies including Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Superman, Superman II, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more. He previously won the Best Art Direction-Set Decoration for the original Star Wars and then again for the first Indiana Jones movie; he had three more nominations as well in his career. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to the BBC. Reynolds was 89.

"Norman was a cherished husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and great grandad," his family wrote in a statement. "You would not know that behind his unassuming, funny and affable exterior lay an enormously talented production designer who brought so many of the films we all love to life through his iconic set designs. He was amazed at the fanbase his work created and how much his work meant to them. But above all, he loved and delighted in his large and growing family. He died peacefully with his wife Ann and three daughters by his side."

After working as the art director on the original Star Wars, Reynolds would become the Production Designer for both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Some of his notable designs that made it into the franchise, and are fan favorites, include the planet Dagobah, the carbon freezing chamber, and Darth Vader's meditation chamber from Episode V; and Jabba's sail barge, the Ewok's village, and The Emperor's throne room from Episode VI. The iconic boulder scene that opened Raiders of the Lost Ark was also his design as well.

"I hesitate to say I'm proud, because I always feel it could have been better. I always look at my work and think what else could I have done," Reynolds told BBC News about his work with Star Wars back in 2016. "We were so grateful to be working, without knowing what this strange science fiction film full of spaceships was. We had no idea what we were letting ourselves in for."

Reynolds' didn't just work on Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, though they certainly defined his career. His other credits as a production designer included Return to Oz, Young Sherlock Holmes, Empire of the Sun, Alien 3, Sphere, and the original Mission: Impossible. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.