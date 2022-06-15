Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 Recap: Reva's Intentions Are Revealed

The penultimate episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi hit Disney+ today and it answered some longstanding questions and featured a flashback prequel fans have been waiting for. Last week's episode ended with Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Tala (Indira Varma) rescuing little Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from Reva (Moses Ingram). The Third Sister was holding the princess captive on the water moon of Nur, and a daring mission led to Leia's rescue. Little did they know, Reva was tracking them through Leia's droid, Lola, which led to an intense showdown in the latest episode. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part V" spoilers ahead...

"Part V" of Obi-Wan Kenobi opens with a flashback to Attack of the Clones era Obi-Wan and Anakin (Hayden Christensen) as they train together. The episode continually cuts back to the sequence and features an essential look at their dynamic. In the present timeline, Vader names Reva the new Grand Inquisitor, and they set their sights on The Path's hideout, which has been located thanks to Reva's tracker.

As The Path prepares to send many Force-sensitive families to safety, Obi-Wan offers to help in any way he can. While everyone prepares to leave, Haja (Kumail Nanjiani) returns and reveals helping them has made him wanted by the Empire. After Lola sabotages the escape plan by closing the hanger roof, Leia decides to crawl into the vents to figure out the technical difficulties. Obi-Wan leaves Haja to watch over her while he views a secret message from her father, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). In the message, Bail expresses his concern that Vader has discovered the true identity of Luke and Leia, and says he will head to Tatooine to help protect Luke if he doesn't hear back from Obi-Wan soon. Afterward, Tala finds Obi-Wan and tells him a story about the Empire killing Force-sensitive families in front of her, and her inability to help at that moment is why she now works with The Path.

Obi-Wan then attempts to create a distraction and finds himself confronting Reva. In this conversation, the truth that fans have long suspected about Reva is revealed: she was the youngling seen at the beginning of the show's first episode. Reva tells the story of escaping Anakin's destruction by pretending to be dead, and how she watched him kill the only family she ever knew. Her quest to find Obi-Wan and become the Grand Inquisitor was all a plot to get closer to Vader so she could kill him herself in an act of revenge. Obi-Wan offers to help, but Reva doesn't trust him. She blames him for his Padawan's turn to the dark side and resents him for not saving the younglings. She also points out that their goals are different as Obi-Wan doesn't actually want to kill Anakin.

The Empire soon breaks through The Path's barriers and a fight ensues. Obi-Wan uses his lightsaber to battle stormtroopers alongside Tala, Roken, and more. Sadly, Tala is shot by a stormtrooper along with her trusty droid, NED-B. They die together, but not before Tala takes out a thermal detonator, says the iconic, "May the Force be with you," to Obi-Wan, and blows herself up along with the stormtroopers.

Meanwhile, the flashback to Obi-Wan and Anakin shows the younger Jedi's strength and skills with a lightsaber, but Obi-Wan points out that his "need for victory" blinds him. Anakin thinks he's won simply by ridding Obi-Wan of his saber, but Obi-Wan unarms him anyway and teaches him a lesson. "You're a great warrior, Anakin, but your need to prove yourself is your undoing."

To mirror the lesson that a saber isn't the only way to win a fight, Obi-Wan gives his weapon and comm device to Haja and sets off to turn himself in to Vader. Meanwhile, Leia discovers Lola is behind the malfunction, removes the droid's inhibitor, and reopens the hanger roof. Vader has some of his men take Obi-Wan away, but the Jedi quickly escapes and is reunited with Leia as Roken attempts to get everyone on board the rescue ship. Vader follows and epically uses the Force to bring the ship down, but it turns out to be a decoy, and The Path gets away.

Now that Vader is alone, Reva uses this as her chance to attack, but she is no match for the Sith lord. She attempts to use her double-sided lightsaber against him, but he simply breaks it in half and uses one end to stab her before revealing he's known who she was all along. He then brings out the real Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), who didn't actually die at the end of the second episode.

Vader leaves Reva for dead, but she ends up finding Obi-Wan's comm device, which Haja dropped. She sees Bail's message to Obi-Wan which leads to the episode ending with Obi-Wan sensing great danger as it cuts to little Luke (Grant Freely) sleeping in his bed.

What did you think of "Part V" of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Do you have any predictions for the finale? Tell us in the comments!