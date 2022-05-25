Obi-Wan Kenobi LEGO Pre-Orders: Jedi Starfighter, Inquisitor Transport Scythe, and BrickHeadz
We are only days away from the debut of the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, and the first Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals are gearing fans up for the main event. To that end, LEGO has unveiled three new sets based on the show – the 75333 Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter, the 75336 Inquisitor Transport Scythe, and the 40547 Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader BrickHeadz 2-pack. Details on all three sets and where to pre-order them can be found below.
75336 Inquisitor Transport Scythe ($99.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / LEGO Shop: This 924-piece starship features adjustable wings for flight and landing modes, 2 spring-loaded shooters, an access ramp, and an opening cockpit with 3 minifigure seats and storage clips for lightsabers. Minifigures include Ben Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister) and the Fifth Brother.
75333 Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter ($29.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / LEGO Shop: This 282-piece set features "an opening minifigure cockpit for Obi-Wan, 2 stud shooters, retractable landing gear, lightsaber storage clips and an attachment point on the wing for droid R4-P17's head". Minifigures include Obi-Wan, the Kaminoan Taun We, and an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.
40547 Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader BrickHeadz ($19.99) Available August 1st here at the LEGO Shop: This 260-piece set inludes buildable Obi-Wan and Darth Vader figures with details like Darth Vader's red eyes, lightsabers, and baseplates for display.
Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.