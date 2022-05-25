Obi-Wan Kenobi LEGO Pre-Orders: Jedi Starfighter, Inquisitor Transport Scythe, and BrickHeadz

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are only days away from the debut of the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, and the first Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals are gearing fans up for the main event. To that end, LEGO has unveiled three new sets based on the show – the 75333 Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter, the 75336 Inquisitor Transport Scythe, and the 40547 Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader BrickHeadz 2-pack. Details on all three sets and where to pre-order them can be found below.

75336 Inquisitor Transport Scythe ($99.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / LEGO Shop: This 924-piece starship features adjustable wings for flight and landing modes, 2 spring-loaded shooters, an access ramp, and an opening cockpit with 3 minifigure seats and storage clips for lightsabers. Minifigures include Ben Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister) and the Fifth Brother.

75333 Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter ($29.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / LEGO Shop: This 282-piece set features "an opening minifigure cockpit for Obi-Wan, 2 stud shooters, retractable landing gear, lightsaber storage clips and an attachment point on the wing for droid R4-P17's head". Minifigures include Obi-Wan, the Kaminoan Taun We, and an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.

40547 Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader BrickHeadz ($19.99) Available August 1st here at the LEGO Shop: This 260-piece set inludes buildable Obi-Wan and Darth Vader figures with details like Darth Vader's red eyes, lightsabers, and baseplates for display.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.