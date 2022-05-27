Obi-Wan Kenobi Move Sets up Showdown With Stranger Things 4, Top Gun: Maverick, and Bob's Burgers Movie

✖

Buckle up, pop culture fans, because the end of May is going to be intense. Earlier today, it was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date was being pushed back by two days. Now, the show's first two episodes are dropping on Disney+ on May 27th, which also happens to be the release day for other big movies and shows. Not only is Stranger Things Season 4 finally hitting Netflix that day, but both Top Gun: Maverick and The Bob's Burgers Movie are being released in theaters.

Today, the official Star Wars social media accounts released a new video of Ewan McGregor announcing the Obi-Wan Kenobi release date change. You can check out the post below:

It's been 17 years since McGregor played Obi-Wan, but it's been even longer since Tom Cruise stepped into the role of Maverick. The original Top Gun was released 36 years ago, and the long-awaited sequel has been pushed back so many times that fans are eager to finally get their eyes on the film. The movie was originally supposed to be released in 2019 but was delayed until 2020, and then the pandemic set it back a couple more times before settling on the May 27th date. The official synopsis for the film teases the following: "Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

As for Stranger Things, the upcoming fourth season will be split into two parts and followed by a fifth and final season, ending the journey that made so many young actors famous. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a "darker" season. " It's bigger, it's darker, and it's gonna be great," she shared.

The final big release of May 27th will be The Bob's Burgers Movie, which will follow Bob and Linda as they deal with a major problem outside of the restaurant while the kids -- Louise, Tina, and Gene -- investigate a mystery in the town. "The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series," 20th Century Studios' official synopsis reads.

Which May 27th release are you most excited about? Obi-Wan Kenobi, Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, or The Bob's Burgers Movie? Tell us in the comments!