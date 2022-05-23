Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Spot Shows the Inquisitors Strike

✖

The most anticipated Star Wars title since The Mandalorian is arriving on Disney+ in a matter of days. Friday morning will see the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the limited series' first two episodes being released on Disney+. Ewan McGregor returns as the titular Jedi, years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and he's joined by prequel co-star Hayden Christensen, donning the helmet as Darth Vader. In the latest TV spot for the upcoming series, Disney has shifted the focus from the two returning characters to Vader's team of Inquisitors, led by Moses Ingram's Reva.

In the new TV spot, which you can watch below, Reva leads the charge to find Obi-Wan at all costs. Remember, this takes place after the dreadful Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. These Inquisitors were charged with hunting down the remaining Jedi that were in hiding, and none were more important to Darth Vader than his former mentor, Obi-Wan. Take a look!

When Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney+ on Friday, it will be debuting the first two of its six episodes. The rest of the series will be released on a weekly basis over the following four weeks.

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

Are you looking forward to the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments!