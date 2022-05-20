Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Teases Big Changes for Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is going to see Ewan McGregor explore a period of time in the Star Wars universe for the titular Jedi which has not been explored in live-action. Following the story laid out in the Star Wars prequels but set before the events of A New Hope, McGregor reprises the role as an Obi-Wan who is hiding in the aftermath of Order 66. He, like all other remaining Jedi, are being hunted. This prompts some significant changes in Obi-Wan, including an inability to use the Force when we find him in the new series.

"You just have to wait and see, man," McGregor said when asked by ComicBook.com if he had an opportunity to top or match his previously iconic lightsaber battles. "You'll have to see, even if I do, I don't know. You know, I have to use a very uncivilized weapon at the start of the series, because I'm a bit rusty, you know? Obi-Wan's not... He's not able to use the Force anymore, so he's totally out of practice. So I don't know, you'll have to wait and see."

With Inquisitors constantly hunting Jedi on behalf of Darth Vader, Obi-Wan has to lay low as a means of survival. On the heels of failing to keep Anakin Skywalker from turning to the Dark Side, Obi-Wan seems to see an opportunity to right those wrongs by training the young Luke Skywalker to turn out better than his father.

"So, he has to be very careful not to draw attention to himself by using the Force," McGregor said. "At the same time, the last responsibility he has to his old life is looking over Luke Skywalker, who he's left with Owen and Beru at the moisture farm. And so he's doing that from a distance. I think it's clear that Uncle Owen and [Obi-Wan] don't... maybe don't see eye-to-eye about Luke Skywalker. So he's doing that from a distance, but he's a very different man. And he doesn't feel like the same man anymore, than the Obi-Wan from the prequels."

Are you excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Share your thoughts in the comment section! The series premieres on Disney+ on May 27.