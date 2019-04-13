Poe Steals Brendan Fraser’s Look in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in Chicago, and fans have already been treated to an array of exciting news, including the title of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The panel for the final film in the Skywalker saga revealed the movie’s first trailer, and the Internet has been abuzz with theories, excitement, and some hilarious jokes. One such joke comes from Twitter user, @andrewmena, who made a pretty spot-on comparison between Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and another beloved adventurer: The Mummy‘s Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser).

“Same energy tbh,” they wrote. Andrew, you’re not wrong! These men certainly know how to pull off a very specific look.

Many fans were quick to comment on the photo with their own hilarious takes on the comparison.

“Oops, that explains a lot of my current feelings,” @CauseCommotions wrote.

“I’m gonna think about this tweet for the rest of my life,” @kennatrent added.

“This is the Mummy remake we deserve!, @FMGhost09 replied.

Many others chimed in to compare Poe’s look to Nathan Drake’s from the Uncharted video game series.

Same energy as well pic.twitter.com/qvB2WvHhkd — Teddy (@Atraxiify) April 12, 2019

Looks like a desert team-up waiting to happen!

Poe isn’t the only person to appear in the exciting new trailer. Episode IX is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

