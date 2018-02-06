Did ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser Reveal the Kessel Run?

Fans finally got their first look at Lucasfilm’s latest spinoff project in the Star Wars universe, showing the scruffiest nerf herder in the galaxy. But the trailer might have also revealed an epic moment in the character’s past.

The first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story premiered during Monday’s broadcast of Good Morning America, hyped up by a short spot during the Super Bowl. The new trailer ended with Han Solo and Chewbacca flying the Millennium Falcon with Lando Calrissian and Qi’Ra in the cockpit.

Being pursued by Imperial TIE Fighters through a cloudy atmosphere, Han attempts to assure his passengers that everything will be ok. But right on cue, he has to use his deft piloting skills to dodge a bunch of gigantic tentacles that appear to belong to some large aliens.

This scene might seem like a cool action shot to give the teaser some sizzle, but is it also the first look at Solo’s infamous 12-parsec Kessel Run?

For those who don’t know or need reminding, the pilot once bragged to Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi that the Millennium Falcon set a record in its Kessel Run, in one of the most famous lines of world-building dialogue in the franchise. Fans wanted to know more about what he was referring to, and some even thought that George Lucas was inaccurate with his use of the word “parsecs” which is a distance and not a measurement of time.

Lucas himself backed up his use of the word, explaining that light speed jumps require immense calculations because they are not done in a straight line, indicating that the Millennium Falcon and Han Solo pulled off an impressive feat by completing the run in the shortest distance — NOT the fastest time.

Considering the environment and weather storms and what we know about the Kessel Run from the Legends canon, this could very well be our first glimpse at this famous moment in Han Solo’s history. Kessel is known to have a very volatile atmosphere, with the spice mines making use of slave labor.

Those who are sent to the mines don’t usually last long, as the first episodes of Star Wars Rebels reveals. Ezra Bridger helps save a group of wookies the Empire is sending from Lothal to Kessel to work in the mines, and it’s explained that no one lasts longer than a year or two at the most.

This could be a different scene altogether, but given director Ron Howard’s hints at the spice mines appearing in the movie, we could already have our first taste of the legend of Han Solo in the making.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.