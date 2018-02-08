Mark Hamill is “Dying to See” ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

If nothing else, you can always count on Mark Hamill to provide an awesome soundbite at a press event.

The legendary Star Wars actor turned legendary voice actor recently attended the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, where he was asked his feelings about Solo: A Star Wars Story on the red carpet and the divisive reactions to the new trailer.

“There’s divisiveness?” Hamill facetiously said to Entertainment Tonight.

“This is the only franchise where, if you go on Twitter, they say, ‘If such and such happens, I am so out.’ So now they’re speculating about things they don’t want to see,” Hamill said. “It surprises me, but, look, you can’t please everybody. You just have to try and make the best story you can. I was sort of taken aback by it, but, who knows? Not everybody likes broccoli. Some people like carrots or Brussels sprouts better. That’s just the way life is.”

Asked if he has any advice for new Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, Hamill spoke about how the deck is stacked against him regarding fan expectations.

“Anybody that plays a young anything, like when they did the… prequel to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Hamill explained. “Tom Berenger and William Katt were great, but they said ‘Oh, well he’s not like Robert Redford, and he’s not like Paul Newman.’ That’s already hard. But the trailer looks fantastic! I don’t know what anyone’s complaining about.

“The trailer makes you want to see the movie, and I’m dying to see it. So, it worked.”

Hamill is no stranger to the divisive reactions, as he alluded to earlier in the interview. While speaking at a BAFTA Q&A session after a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the actor defended the direction writer and director Rian Johnson took in the latest installment of the Star Wars saga.

“I was amazed at the complexity of it, that it was so challenging, the range of emotions, every color in the pallet,” Hamill said. “Mine happened to be of a darker hue.”

He also disagreed with the director, which he found necessary for the filmmaking process.

“Well, you have to trust someone,” Hamill explained.. “As long as I was able to express my reservations about Luke — because you can’t help but feel some measure of ownership like ‘Luke wouldn’t say that,’ or ‘Luke wouldn’t do this,’ — but once we had that conversation, my job was to wipe out what Mark Hamill wants and do my best to realize Rian’s vision.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres on May 25th.