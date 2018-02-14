Why the Millennium Falcon Looks Different in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

In the buildup to the next film in the Star Wars franchise, fans have gotten a glimpse of a very different kind of Millennium Falcon.

It’s still the same YT-1300F class Corellian freighter, only it has yet to undergo the “special modifications” that Han Solo has implemented by the time of the original trilogy. And it’s still the best ship in the galaxy.

The Falcon is under ownership of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and while we’ll get to see how the iconic ship changes hands in the upcoming film, the new design is meant to reflect the personality of the coolest gambler in the galaxy.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” said Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Kasdan spoke with EW about the changes he and his father Lawrence Kasdan made to the ship.

“One of the things Larry and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain,” he added, hinting that the ship isn’t just used for ferrying cargo but also for Lando to party with his guests in style.

The glossy white interior and the sleek design harkens back to Ralph McQuarrie’s original designs for the ship, but there’s a reason Han has to grime it up when he does. Actor Alden Ehrenreich, who plays the younger Han in the new spinoff movie, said it’s not just from the smuggler being a bad owner.

“It’s safer in the galaxy to fly something that looks like a piece of junk. People underestimate you — especially if you’re up to no good,” said Ehrenreich. “Kinda like how you’re more likely to get pulled over if you’re driving a Lamborghini.”

The most obvious change to the Falcon, aside from the blue accents on the exterior, is the recognizable mandibles have been filled in — it’s now one solid point on the ship, as opposed to the fork that fans are used to. And that’s because the filmmakers are treating the ship as if it were a character itself, capable of growth and change over its lifetime.

“Remember, when the Falcon enters our movie, it’s already had a long life. Decades of existence. And it’s been modified even from its original design,” Kasdan said. “What we tried to do with the whole movie was take things that we take for granted and love and turn them on their ear.”

Fans will get to learn the backstory of the Falcon, and it’s different owners, when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.