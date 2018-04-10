‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Gives First Look at Paul Bettany’s Character

When Ron Howard took over directing duties of the Han Solo spinoff movie, he made a few changes in order to put the production back on track, including bringing actor Paul Bettany on board.

Now fans finally got their first look at Bettany’s mysterious character Dryden Vos in the first full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Check it out in the clip above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We know Bettany will be playing a high-ranking criminal boss in the underworld, and we get to see that he has a bit of a temper based on this footage. One scene shows him overlooking the bourgeois club where we see Han Solo reunite with Qi’Ra. He doesn’t look too thrilled with what he’s seeing, whatever it is.

He pops up again later in the trailer brandishing a double sided blade that ignites with a red energy beam, much like the weapons used by the Praetorian Guard. Something makes him mad and he angrily slices through a nearby vase in the same club.

The actor spoke about his character during a panel at Rhode Island Comic Con, though he had to play coy.

“You know, obviously, I’m a very cool intergalactic gangster,” Bettany said.

Coming onto the production after Howard, Bettany replaced actor Michael K. Williams, who was originally supposed to play the role of Dryden Vos. Unfortunately, Williams had other filming commitments that prevented him from participating in the extended reshoots, necessitating Bettany’s involvement.

Bettany spoke fondly about the new movie late last year during a discussion with Total Film.

“It’s Han Solo’s story, and of course his story would be a caper. On one level it’s a gangster movie. That’s really interesting, because it’s within the canon but really different. It’s f*cking Han Solo!” Bettany said.

He also managed to slip some details about his mysterious character.

“Suddenly, I’m an intergalactic gangster and I’m walking down some stairs and an R2 unit goes by with some champagne, and I’m like… [drops jaw] I had that feeling that I hadn’t had since I was first on a film set – I was a little boy doing the best job in the world.”

When fans first heard the name of Dryden Vos being involved nearly a year ago, some speculated the character would turn out to be related to Quinlan Vos, the undercover Jedi Knight canonized after an extra from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

While it seems unlikely, we’ll have to wait for the release date of Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th to find out.

Are you excited to see the Han Solo spinoff? Let us know in the comment section!