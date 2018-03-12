‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: John Powell Begins Scoring, John Williams Theme Confirmed

Work on the score of Solo: A Star Wars Story is finally underway, being overseen by the third person ever to compose the music for Lucasfilm‘s sci-fi saga.

Director Ron Howard revealed John Powell composed and is conducting the orchestra for the film’s score. Powell is also conducting the film’s theme for the title character, which was composed by Star Wars legend John Williams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Howard’s post to social media confirms that work is finally underway on the film’s score, ahead of the release in less than three months.

Powell followed Michael Giacchino as the only other person to compose a score for a Star Wars movie. Williams has composed the score for every film in the main saga and is set to work on Star Wars: Episode IX with J.J. Abrams. He has recently stated that he’ll likely retire after work is completed on the upcoming movie.

Giacchino composed the score of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Powell will follow up with the Han Solo spinoff film. Of course, now we know that Williams will also have a key contribution on the film’s music.

Powell has made a name for himself composing the scores of many popular films over the last two decades, including the Matt Damon-starring Bourne films, Kung Fu Panda, Ice Age, and many more.

Of course, with Williams impending exit from the franchise, these spinoff films could possibly be viewed as tryouts for the “main” gig, should Lucasfilm continue the franchise beyond Episode IX. It’s quite possible that the Star Wars saga will have another trilogy of films in the future, though all of that is unknown at this point.

Lucasfilm has made numerous announcements regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise in both film and television, so there are many opportunities for other composers to get involved. Whether it’s in Rian Johnson’s new trilogy, the series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Jon Favreau’s TV show, or the other films in development, there are MANY projects on the horizon.

At this point, Giacchino’s score for Rogue One remains the only cinematic project without Williams’ involvement. Though the legendary composer will contribute to Solo: A Star Wars Story, we’ll have to wait and see how it fits into the greater Star Wars saga.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!