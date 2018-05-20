‘Star Wars’ Fans and Chewbacca Are Really Digging Solo Cup’s Crossover Marketing

It sounds like Star Wars fans could have a lot to love about Solo: A Star Wars Story — including one pretty genius part of cross-promotional marketing.

Over the past few days, Twitter users have been noticing various packages of Solo-themed Red Solo cups on store shelves. The partnership with the Solo Cup Company, which was first announced in March of this year, is just the latest piece of tie-in products that the film has had, following campaigns with Denny’s, Nissan, and more.

But it’s safe to say that these Solo-themed Solo cups have gotten a different kind of response from Star Wars fans, many of whom consider the pun of it all to be just too good to pass up. Here’s a round-up of what some fans (and even Star Wars legend Peter Mayhew) had to say about the cups.

Everything that has happened since the dawn of mankind has been leading to this pic.twitter.com/qSHgAUKuNg — pat tobin (@tastefactory) May 20, 2018

It would have been a crime to pass up this opportunity. https://t.co/cBOrzVzqKc — Jammie Parton (@fantasyofroses) May 17, 2018

I usually hate cross promotion because it doesn’t make sense. Like when I pulled an iron-man sticker off a banana one time. BUT THIS! IS! GENIUS! https://t.co/bIKAKu4y5S — kae (@idkmybffkae) May 17, 2018

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’



Star Wars: https://t.co/NXdxGnUunn — the Keasbey Nights enjoyer (@SteadyRiot) May 17, 2018

“only in theaters…and grocery stores…” — Amy L Sauder (@amylsauder) May 20, 2018

To think that God planned this before the foundation of the world https://t.co/vCyjW2KYK5 — David DeWeil (@daviddeweil) May 20, 2018

