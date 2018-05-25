Latest ‘Solo: A Star War Story’ Projections Point To Lower Opening Weekend

Solo: A Star Wars Story isn’t soaring to the galactic heights which Disney and Lucasfilm might have hoped for.

The latest projections for the standalone entry to the Star Wars franchise have it landing far lower than any of Disney’s three previously released films. Currently, it is expected to take in between $80 million and $90 million at the domestic box office through Sunday, with Monday’s Memorial Day holiday expected to bump it up to about $110 million. The previous low-opener for Disney-owned Star Wars films was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which nabbed $155 million in its opening weekend.

After a $14 million Thursday night, Solo: A Star Wars Story is headed towards a $33 million Friday start to the holiday weekend.

For comparison, Justice League took in $38.4 million on its first day late in 2017. It went on to take in $101.3 million in its non-holiday weekend first four days of release. The Warner Bros. film, however, ad the disadvantage of negative reviews and controversial word of mouth surrounding its release. Solo: A Star Wars Story, on the other hand, might be bolstered by positive reviews and word of mouth, as well as the film possibly setting up sequels and further exploring Alden Ehrenreich’s take on the titular character.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 is expected to take in between $52 million and $55 million, according to the same report from Deadline, and Avengers: Infinity War is looking at as much as a $21 million four-day outing.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters.