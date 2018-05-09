New ‘Solo: A Stars Wars Story’ IMAX Poster Revealed by Ron Howard

Ron Howard has just revealed a new poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which you can see for yourself, below!

The poster is not at all that different than the previous posters and promo art we’ve seen for Solo – in fact, the characters depicted here are pretty much just a foreground skin being laid over different orange-to-red range backgrounds – in this case, a silhouette of the Millennium Falcon. There’s nothing all that “IMAX” about it – but then, a lot of these Solo marketing materials have been kind of lackluster.

As the week of release gets closer, Solo is picking up mainstream buzz, with early ticket sales even outpacing Marvel movies. No doubt the expanded focus on the ensemble cast and their Star Wars Underworld roles has helped, given how popular most of the actors are right now. That includes Donald Glover (Atlanta) as a younger Lando Calrissian; Thandie Newtwon (Westworld) as Val; Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Han’s childhood friend Qi-Ra; and Marvel movie stars Paul Bettany as crimelord Dryden Vos, and Jon Favreau as Rio Durant, Beckett’s pilot sidekick.

While the marketing campaign for Solo has been rather basic, the power of the Star Wars brand is still projected to carry the film to a highly successful opening weekend box office. Read below for more details on the film’s storyline:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ an adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.” —Walt Disney Studios

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.