‘Star Wars’: Walt Disney World Guests Can Help Build Giant LEGO 'Millennium Falcon'
Guests visiting Disney Springs over Memorial Day weekend at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort have the opportunity to help construct a massive LEGO Millennium Falcon.
TOMORROW—Join us near the @LEGO_Group store at @DisneySprings starting at noon and see the LEGO Master Builders use the Force to construct a model of the Millennium Falcon all weekend long! More details: https://t.co/mf1nQGxoqh pic.twitter.com/alKHbu5r63— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) May 24, 2018
The LEGO Master Builders will build the 15-by-12 LEGO model of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy — famously piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca — near the LEGO Store located within Disney Springs, Disney's waterside entertainment district at the Walt Disney World Resort.
This limited-time interactive experience launches Friday, May 25th, through Monday, May 28th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The LEGO Store will also have special in-store offers the entire weekend, including:
Friday, May 25 – Free Darth Vader magnet with a $35 purchase
Saturday, May 26 – Free Admiral Yularen mini-figure with a $35 purchase
Sunday, May 27 – Free Han Solo mini-figure with a $35 purchase
Monday, May 28 – Free Scarif Stormtrooper mini-figure with a $35 purchase
Fans hoping to attend can can RSVP through the LEGO Store Master Builder Event Facebook page.
Also celebrating Solo: A Star Wars Story, flying into theaters Thursday night, is AMC's dine-in movie theater located on the property, which sports a picture-perfect backdrop featuring the cast of scoundrels, smugglers and pirates from the movie.
See #SoloAStarWarsStory at @AMCTheatres at @DisneySprings! Starting today, you can pick up a themed button from Star Wars Galactic Outpost or Star Wars Trading Post to celebrate the new film while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/dDX2rSbLDx— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) May 24, 2018
Starting May 24th, guests can pick up a themed button from the Star Wars Galactic Outpost or the Star Wars Trading Post to celebrate the latest standalone from a galaxy far, far away, with this prequel centered on a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).
Of-age moviegoers can visit MacGuffins bar & lounge located within the AMC theater to purchase "The Scoundrel," a Solo-inspired drink mixed with Crystal Head vodka.
Last month, Disney Parks announced Star Wars: Galactic Nights would be returning to Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 27th.
The special one-night-only Star Wars-themed celebration will offer guests exclusive entertainment, 3D photo ops and character encounters, a DJ dance party, event-exclusive merchandise, and themed food and beverage. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite intergalactic characters.
On hand to celebrate the event will be Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Joonas Suotamo, who plays walking carpet Chewbacca. 2018's iteration of Galactic Nights will pay tribute to the just-released Solo by way of merchandise and new video elements incorporated into an updated version of the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away stage show.