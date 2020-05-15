Star Trek and Harry Potter Actor Jason Isaacs Wants to Play This Star Wars Villain

Actor Jason Isaacs is no stranger to playing villains in major franchises, with many fans knowing him for playing the part of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise. Even now the actor lent his voice to the animated Scoob! to voice the moustache twirling Dick Dastardly. Isaacs has even ventured into that galaxy far, far away to voice one of the main antagonists of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, The Grand Inquisitor. Speaking in a new interview, Isaacs revealed that out of all the characters he's voiced in animated projects, Star Wars is the one he'd love to reprise in live action.

"Well I did Superman in Superman: Red Son, which, who wouldn't want to fly?" Isaacs told Collider when asked the question. "Although I suspect it's not actually that comfortable having watching them all do Quidditch, balancing on broomsticks. I've played Satan lots of times. I was in a Pixar film being a plane, that might fun but back to flying again. I don't know, I've done so many animated (roles). I was in Avatar, the series of Avatar. Oh I know who I'd be, I'd be The Inquisitor (from) Star Wars Rebels."

Though unprompted to get specific about why he wanted to take on that role in live-action, Isaacs added: "Because he has the coolest lightsaber in the entire Star Wars Universe." For those that are unaware, the Inquisitor's lightsaber was a double-bladed saber that featured a rotating mechanism which would allow for the user to fly upward like a helicopter.

If it weren't for the death of The Grand Inquisitor in the animated series, we'd say that it might be very likely Isaacs could one day get his wish. Reports have been swirling online for months about characters that will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, many of which originated in the animated sphere of things and will seemingly make their live-action debut on the series.

Rosario Dawson is reported to appear as Jedi Ahsoka Tano, the character's first appearance in live-action ever, along with Katee Sackhoff as her Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character, the Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. Temuera Morrison will also reportedly return as Boba Fett (with rumors suggesting he might be playing additional characters as well from the animated side of Star Wars). Sadly for Isaacs, The Inquisitor seemingly died after dueling Kanan Jarrus in Rebels, but hope isn't entirely lost. As they say in Star Wars: "No one's ever really gone."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.