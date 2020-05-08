Boba Fett: Mandalorian Season 2 Appearance to Be Played by Temuera Morrison

✖

Fans have been hoping for a return from Boba Fett since his seeming demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with ComicBook.com able to independently confirm that the figure is set to appear in the second season of The Mandalorian. The bounty hunter was originally played by Jeremy Bulloch in his debut live-action appearances, with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones seeing Temuera Morrison playing his father Jango Fett and introducing the notion that Boba was a clone of his father. Since this reveal, Morrison has voiced the character in subsequent releases of the original trilogy of the films and will play Boba Fett in the live-action series.

Since the reveal that the first live-action Star Wars series would focus on a Mandalorian, fans have wondered if we could see Boba Fett return to the series. While the series was peppered with a number of familiar-looking armor-clad warriors, we never got to see the character definitively appear. The ending of the episode "The Gunslinger" featured a moment in which a caped figure walked towards Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, whose walk was accompanied by the signature sound of spurs rattling, a trait of Boba Fett.

With fans having nothing to go on other than a cape and the sound of spurs, this could have been virtually any character, whether they were fresh or familiar to the franchise. Later in the season, Moff Gideon became a prominent threat and wore a cape, with some audiences thinking he was the figure in the desert. Of course, the distinguishing trait of the figure was the sound of the spurs, seemingly confirming this was Fett. Interestingly, despite the character walking with this specific jangle, his actual costume doesn't physically have spurs.

The first appearance of Boba Fett came in an animated sequence in The Star Wars Holiday Special while Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back saw his live-action debut. Being able to track down the Millennium Falcon and capture Han Solo made him a compelling enough figure, enhanced by his formidable armor. Despite the intense impression he left on audiences, he was somewhat clumsily vanquished in Return of the Jedi when his jetpack accidentally propelled him into the Great Pit of Carkoon where he was seemingly eaten by the sarlacc.

In a series of Legends stories, the figure managed to emerge from the pit and continue to explore the galaxy, with those stories being rendered non-canonical when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. Following that purchase, filmmaker Josh Trank was announced to be developing a spinoff Boba Fett project but those plans ultimately dissolved. Back in 2018, Logan director James Mangold was rumored to be directing a Boba Fett film, another project which was never confirmed and never moved forward.

Season Two of The Mandalorian is set to premiere this fall.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to confirm the news.

