Star Wars Actor John Boyega Reveals His Heartbreaking Thoughts on Colin Trevorrow's Episode 9 Plans

Several years later, the Star Wars "sequel trilogy" is still being debated about at length, as fans have an awful lot of feelings about how the Skywalker Saga came to a close. While the finale of that corner of the saga was 2019's J.J. Abrams-helmed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Episode 9 initially took a wildly different shape, with Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow previously lined up to write and direct. In the years since, the details surrounding Trevorrow's scrapped verssion of the film, which would have tentatively been called Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, have trickled out — and even one of the saga's stars is weighing in. John Boyega, who starred as Finn in the franchise, recently told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that he is "heartbroken" by what could have been.

"I can't read that one because I'll be heartbroken, because I was… I had a sit down with Colin," boyega explained. "I want to tell you… that's one of the best Star Wars… meetings I'd ever had because it felt like two nerds that were like, 'Yes, that's what we want to see!' …And I saw the art, you know, Stormtrooper rebellion, I was like, that stuff was cold."

"Hopefully, Lucasfilm can give him an opportunity down the line to maybe work on something else, you know?" Boyega continued. "Because I'm sure they would love to collaborate with him again in any capacity."

In interviews earlier this year, Trevorrow revealed that he still feels "deeply satisfied" to have gotten to work on the film, even if his version didn't come to fruition.

"It was complicated. But, honestly, I mean, since we're talking now in 2022, I can say honestly I'm very grateful to [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] for recognizing that she and I were never going to make a movie that we were both proud of together," Trevorrow shared with Uproxx. "And she's been doing this for so long and she cares about me and I care about her and her family. And [producer] Frank [Marshall] and I are partners still. I'm a part of this group of incredible filmmakers, so it was a complicated moment, but now, having been able to do this and really feeling like this is what ... I'm glad I did this. I'm deeply, deeply satisfied for having done this. I appreciate that she had the wisdom to see something that, honestly, I'm not sure I could've seen because I was so dialed in to the story I wanted to tell."

