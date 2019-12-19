Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates Being Turned Into Comic Book by Fan

✖

As Star Wars fans may recall, it didn't take long after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for many to turn on the film and voice their disappointment in what had been sold as the the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. In the midst of the wailing and gnashing of teeth however, a glimpse of what might have been popped up online as concept art and script elements from Colin Trevorrow & Derek Connolly's original version of Episode IX, revealed at the time to have been subtitled "Duel of the Fates." Though this narrative will never see the light of day on the big screen, one intrepid fan took it upon themselves to adapt the story into comics and you can read the entire thing online!

Noticed by IGN, artist Andrew Winegarner has nearly completed his adaptation, making six of the seven planned issues available to read entirely for free online. In a post on their website, Winegarner writes: "I was thrilled that Colin Trevorrow & Derek Connolly’s Duel of the Fates leaked, both the script and amazing pre-production artwork, which I incorporate into my adaptation. Having read DOTF I can state that I enjoy it much more than TROS....DOTF is such an interesting piece of Star Wars lore. It is not canon and yet it not fan-fiction either, for it was the Episode IX set to be filmed for almost a year (Dec 16, 2016 - Sept 2017, when Trevorrow left the project)."

Hey, Star Wars fans. I've been working the past year on a comic book adaptation of Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars Episode IX script "Duel of the Fates" and I'd like you to check it out! (It will be 7 issues total when completed.)

Hope you enjoy it!https://t.co/XfrNX5wHvQ pic.twitter.com/2Ay070L9oS — Andrew Winegarner (@AndyWinegarner) March 4, 2021

Some of the biggest similarities and differences seen in the script from "Duel of the Fates" as compared to "The Rise of Skywalker" include:

Rey has a new lightstaber built from her staff, but it's double-bladed and blue in DOTF

The Knights of Ren are present

Emperor Palpatine appears, only as a hologram in DOTF but fully alive in TROS

Rey and Poe have a romance in DOTF

Darth Vader and Kylo Ren have a duel in DOTF

You can find a list of even more differences in Duel of the Fates by clicking here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+ with the rest of the Star Wars saga. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

