Star Wars: Episode IX Concept Reveals Epic Details of Colin Trevorrow’s Duel of the Fates

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will go down in infamy as a case of studio influence weighing down creative aspirations. Since Rise of Skywalker’s release there’s been growing evidence that J.J. Abrams’ vision for the film was significantly different than what we got; and when the script for director Colin Trevorrow’s version of Episode IX leaked, a lot of fans were left feeling like they got robbed of a vastly superior ending to Star Wars‘ Skywalker Saga. Supposed concept art for Trevorrow’s Episode IX was recently debunked by the filmmaker – but now some new Star Wars: Duel of the Fates artwork has leaked onto the Internet, and it seems much more in line with the confirmed cript for Trevorrow’s Episode IX.

You can check out the full gallery Star Wars: Duel of the Fates concept art below (via Imugr). Here are some of the highlights, if you don’t feel like scrolling the whole gallery:

Rey in black clothing wielding a double-sided blue lightsaber to take out some Stormtroopers. Clearly Rey is struggling with dark side temptation at this point The First Order Headquarters on Coruscant, where the Galactic Republic fell to the Empire. It looks pretty frightening and grand in the artwork. An epic Game of Thrones-style execution scene on Coruscant, where Captain Phasma uses a light blade guillotine to execute a Resistance member in front of a large crowd. Luke Skywalker (still alive) training Rey on Planet Koralev. A quest to find Poe Dameron’s grandfather on Bonadan, which looks like Shanghai. The Knights of Ren’s ship chasing Poe and Rey in a Razor Sail ship in a sequence on Bonadan. The reveal of one of Palpatine’s Sith mentors: a freaky-looking alien name Tor Valum. Kylo Ren battling a vision of Darth Vader in a cave, much like Luke Skywalker did in Empire Strikes Back. Rey battling a fearsome giant monster on the Sith planet Mortis, using her blue double-bladed lightsaber. Finn, Rose, C-3PO and R2-D2 on a tech-based mission to sneak into Coruscant and activate a beacon to broadcast Leia’s rally call to the galaxy. More scenes of Coruscant like the droids wandering the abandoned streets from the Prequels; or Finn leading a citizen rebellion, including an entire underground society of Resistance fighting with re-fitted Imperial Walkers and other tech. A major final battle on Coruscant between the Underground and First Order. That battle ends in a Resistance celebration in the streets. R2 is tragically destroyed in that battle, providing one of the film’s heavier moments. Kylo Ren is injured and creates a new helmet for himself. He and Rey have an epic final duel at the peak of the Sith temple on Mortis, with Rey fighting using her double-bladed blue lightsaber. Luke facing Kylo Ren, and catching the villain’s lightsaber with his mechanical hand. Hux committing ritual suicide (seppuku) with a lightsaber, when the First Order falls apart in the Battle of Coruscant. Leia recreating her iconic introduction in A New Hope by recording her rally cry to the galaxy in a holographic message recorded by BB-8.

You can view all those details of Star Wars: Duel of the Fates below. It truly looks like a better movie than The Rise of Skywalker. C’est la vie…

