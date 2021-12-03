Star Wars: Adam Driver Reveals the Kylo Ren Props He Kept

While it’s unknown if Adam Driver will ever return to the galaxy far, far away to play either Ben Solo or Kylo Ren, the actor recently revealed that the franchise is never far from him, as he has kept multiple helmets and a lightsaber from his time working on the Star Wars trilogy. Keeping props from his Star Wars films isn’t entirely a surprise, however, as he went on to note that he manages to find a way to collect keepsakes from every production he’s involved with, in addition to taking snapshots on set to remind him of those experiences.

“I have lots of stuff. I for sure have a helmet — I have two helmets actually, a lightsaber, I have stuff from The Dead Don’t Die. Every movie I try to take [something],” Driver shared with BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb. As for why he would keep helmets and what he does with them, Driver joked, “I wear my helmets when I drive, just to confuse people.”

He added, “I take a lot of pictures, too. Sometimes I take things that are on the set, like I have a bunch of stuff from Annette, The Last Duel. I have my machete from The Dead Don’t Die that I killed zombies with. I take all sorts of stuff.” While laughing, he noted, “Then I keep them in a room and I just pray to myself as an homage to all the things that I’ve done.”

Outside of his time in the Star Wars franchise, most of Driver’s efforts have been in dramas or independent fare, which made his enlistment into the series such a surprise. Following his character’s death in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the idea of a return to the series seemed entirely unlikely, especially given the projects he normally pursued. Having already starred in a giant franchise, many fans would assume Driver wouldn’t be interested in another major franchise or even a Star Wars return, but the actor recently pointed out that he would potentially be interested, depending on the filmmakers involved.

“No, I’m totally not against [another major franchise role]. For me, it’s a filmmaker’s medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers,” Driver confirmed with UNILAD. “Whatever the size … it’s never been interesting to me, to an extent. There’s interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I’d be interested in working with, and whether I’d be right for the part — things like that. No, definitely not averse.”

