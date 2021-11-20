Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Message For Adam Driver’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Adam Driver! The Academy Award-nominated actor known for Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman, The Last Duel, and much more turned 38 on November 19th. Of course, many fans know Driver best as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo from the Star Wars sequels. Lots of Star Wars fans always take to social media to celebrate Driver’s special day, and they weren’t the only ones this week. Mark Hamill, the legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker AKA Driver’s onscreen uncle, also shared a sweet post yesterday in honor of Driver’s birthday.

“SHOUT OUT to Adam Driver for no particular reason other than being a spectacular actor, a wonderful human being, as well as a driver of small cars & finder of lost dogs,” Hamill wrote. You can view the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

SHOUT OUT to Adam Driver for no particular reason other than being a spectacular actor, a wonderful human being, as well as a driver of small cars & finder of lost dogs. 🎂from your fan, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/d1Hlb32WhO — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 19, 2021

In case you missed it, Hamill and Driver went viral back in 2019 for teaming up to find a missing dog. Leos Carax was directing Annette on location in Brussels when his dog Javelot ran off after being frightened by the traffic in the area. Driver enlisted the help of Hamill to spread the word and bring Javelot home. It made sense considering Hamill has such a strong social media presence with over 4 million followers on Twitter alone. He recorded an earnest video message about the situation and how people could contact the crew so that the pup could be returned safely. Thankfully, those pleas were answered because Javelot was reunited with Carax during the production.

As for Driver, the actor is currently promoting his second Ridley Scott movie of the year, House of Gucci. The movie is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who plotted to murder her husband Maurizio Gucci (Driver). Of course, chaos ensues with these wealthy people and the press becomes enamored with the scandal of it all. The film also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek.

As for Hamill, the actor was recently in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he’ll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24th.