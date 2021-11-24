Star Wars: Adam Driver “Not Against” Returning to the Franchise

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it seems as though the stars of the sequel trilogy could be more open to the idea of a return to the series, with Adam Driver recently noting that he wouldn’t be opposed to such an idea at some point in the future. Given how the actor has been much more focused on delivering audiences compelling dramas in recent years, starring in such a massive franchise seemed somewhat out of character for the actor, though he noted that a return to the franchise would hinge entirely upon the filmmakers involved in such an endeavor.

“No, I’m totally not against it. For me, it’s a filmmaker’s medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers,” Driver confirmed with UNILAD about a possible return to the series. “Whatever the size … it’s never been interesting to me, to an extent. There’s interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I’d be interested in working with, and whether I’d be right for the part — things like that. No, definitely not averse.”

Another reason fans have seemed apprehensive about Driver potentially returning to the series is that, as compared to his many co-stars, he is much more reserved when discussing his career in interviews and is also completely absent from social media, denying fans even the slightest hint about his feelings in regards to the franchise. Shortly after The Rise of Skywalker was released, he even admitted that he had no plan to return to the franchise.

“This is not at all on the agenda,” Driver confirmed to French magazine Le Matin about a possible return to the series. “This experience will forever remain one of the highlights of my career, but I aspire to other adventures.”

With that final film in the Skywalker Saga depicting Kylo Ren’s rejection of the Sith and embrace of his Ben Solo identity, only to sacrifice himself to save Rey, it’s hard to picture how Driver could return to the series. Fans would surely love to see more of either Kylo Ren or Ben Solo, but based on Driver’s age and the timeline of these characters, it’s possible that another performer would have to step in to bring the figure to life.

