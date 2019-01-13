‘Star Wars’ Adam Driver Reveals He Had One Piece of Information About Where It Was All Going

When Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December, the film will mark the completion of the Skywalker saga as well as the end of a six-year journey for Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver. Now that the finish line is in sight, Star Wars fans are wondering exactly where things will end up but for Driver the destination is something he’s known at least part of this whole time.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Driver reflected on his time working on the trilogy. When comparing it to another project he was part of that lasted six years — HBO’s Girls — he revealed that he’s always had one piece of information about Star Wars in his head that helped guide the process.

“With Girls, there really wasn’t an end in sight, so it was fun to develop it as I went, and to think about where it was all going,” Driver said. “With Star Wars, I had one piece of information on where it was all going, and that’s where it has been in my head for a long time, and things were building towards that.”

He went on to explain how having that one piece of information made the whole process feel more theatrical over the course of six years as it offered multiple opportunities to develop his character and work around that one piece of information. However, as to what that one piece of information is? Driver didn’t elaborate.

Driver keeping what he knows about the upcoming Episode IX close to the vest isn’t unusual for the actor, either. Back in November, Driver was asked by Variety about the upcoming film and before the reporter could even finish the question, he laughed a bit and said “I’m not touching that one.” He also reiterated that he knew what he was working towards with Kylo Ren in a previous interview with Vulture, but didn’t want to say too much.

“That’s hard to say because we’re working towards something in particular with that character,” Driver said at the time. “I don’t want to give anything away.”

Driver isn’t alone in not wanting to give anything away. Richard E. Grant, who will also be appearing in the upcoming film, shared with The Graham Norton Show that he hasn’t even been allowed to tell his family about his role.

“Yes, I am in the last Star Wars. I have no idea [if I’ll be recognizable] because I’ve not even been allowed to tell my family what the name of my character is,” Grant said. “If I told you I would get fired. We’re not even allowed to take the script home. There is a lot of security.”

Fans will find out what all the secrecy is about when Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December.

Are you excited for Star Wars: Episode IX? Let us know in the comments below.