First Look at Star Wars: Age of Resistance Unveiled

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, one of the biggest surprises given to fans was the reveal that three new sequel films would be developed, exploring the events following Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. While the two sequel films released so far have explored a number of new characters, there’s still a lot of mythology left to uncover, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the journeys of these characters. Luckily, a series of one-shot comic books from Marvel will be debuting this fall which will explore various adventures of some of the key figures in this sequel trilogy.

StarWars.com described, “Marvel’s Age of Resistance miniseries — following the popular Age of Republic and Age of Rebellion — kicks off next month, with each issue shining a light on icons of the Resistance and First Order. StarWars.com is excited to reveal four stunning covers by Phil Noto for some of the series’ most eagerly anticipated installments, coming in September: Age of Resistance – Rose Tico #1, Age of Resistance – Supreme Leader Snoke #1, Age of Resistance – Rey #1, and Age of Resistance – Kylo Ren #1. Get a first look below, along with official descriptions of the stories within — which promise new revelations on everything from Kylo Ren’s first days as a dark side apprentice to Rey’s time with Leia.”

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Rose Tico #1 (on sale September 4th)

“My Hero”

Writer: Tom Taylor

Artist: Ramon Rosanas

Cover: Phil Noto

Sisters. Friends. Co-pilots. Growing up, Rose and Paige Tico were everything to each other. Until the First Order tore their world apart. See the bond between Rose and Paige before it was forever broken.

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Supreme Leader Snoke #1 (on sale September 11th)

“The Devil’s Apprentice!”

Writer: Tom Taylor

Artist: Leonard Kirk

Cover: Phil Noto

Supreme Leader Snoke’s brutal training of Kylo Ren begins. Will the sadistic Snoke break his tormented protégé? Or has he underestimated the son of Han and Leia?

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Rey #1 (on sale September 18th)

“Search for Skywalker”

Writer: Tom Taylor

Artist: Ramon Rosanas

Cover: Phil Noto

After Han Solo’s fall, Rey searched for Luke Skywalker. But before Luke, there was Leia. Witness never-before-seen moments between Rey and General Organa. What will Rey, Chewbacca and R2-D2 encounter on the way to find Leia’s missing brother?

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Kylo Ren #1 (on sale September 25th)

“A Dynasty of Doom!”

Writer: Tom Taylor

Artist: Leonard Kirk

Cover: Phil Noto

Anakin Skywalker casts a long shadow. Can Kylo Ren ever escape his infamous grandfather’s reputation? Or will he succeed where Darth Vader failed?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

