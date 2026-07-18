A 1977 Star Wars Poster Is Missing One Key Detail & That Makes It Extremely Valuable

There are a lot of opinions on the three generations of mainline Star Wars movies. The prequel trilogy, originally lambasted for a lot of reasons, has slowly turned naysayers into fans. The sequel trilogy is currently the lowest-rated one, but opinions on it might change in a decade or two. The original trilogy is widely considered the best one and for good reason. Besides being the trilogy to start it all, it gave us iconic characters, plotlines, ships, and essentially a whole industry, now owned by Disney.

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However, even the original trilogy had some flaws. One of the most awkward plotlines was Luke kissing Leia in A New Hope. Sure, they didn’t know they were siblings at the time, but it was still pretty weird. This was all due to the fact that Star Wars wasn’t originally meant to be a trilogy. George Lucas didn’t decide on making The Empire Strikes Back until what’s now called A New Hope was half way through production. You’d be hard pressed to find any promotional materials without the title now, but the first movie was originally launched simply as Star Wars.

Original Star Wars Poster Without ‘A New Hope’ Is Going Up For Auction

As part of Heritage Auctions’ upcoming movie poster lot, there are a number of vintage movie posters up for bids. The likes of Tron and Raiders of the Lost Arc are the most famous ones on the lot, but none of them are as iconic as the original Star Wars poster, featuring Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader. The young Jedi holding up his lightsaber in the poster is one of the most recognisable sci-fi images of all time. As you may have already noticed, it doesn’t feature ‘A New Hope’ in the title, making this vintage poster a Grail for any Star Wars fan.

It’s not really in the best condition, featuring visible fold marks, along with some stains and tears, but that doesn’t really take away from how iconic the poster is. Besides the characters, it also features a depiction of the rebellion’s attack on the Death Star, promising audiences an epic space opera like the world has never seen before; and boy, did it deliver on that front. This poster is probably one of the first times someone ever heard of Star Wars, and they couldn’t possibly imagine the impact it would have on the world nearly half a decade later.

It’s also a reminder that we may have not gotten The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi if things turned out differently. Imagine how different the sci-fi world would have been if that had happened.

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