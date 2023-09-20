Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6 Recap with Spoilers

We're nearing the end of Season 1 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and it is taking the Star Wars galaxy to some fascinating heights. As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) has ventured into a new footing as a Jedi and mentor, and as the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) draws near, fans are definitely eager to see where the story could go next. We're here to break that down, unpacking the biggest revelations regarding Star Wars: Ahsoka's sixth episode.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 6 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Far, Far Away", lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happened in Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6?

Ahsoka and Huyang travel through the galaxy with the help of the Purrgil. Ahsoka admits that Sabine willingly went with the enemy, and Huyang suggests that it might've been the only choice Sabine had. Ahsoka asks Huyang to distract her by telling one of the old Jedi stories he has in his arsenal, and he does so, complete with the "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away" line.

Sabine wakes up captured in Morgan's ship, and speaks with Baylan about the deal to reunite her with Ezra, but he refuses. Morgan's ship exits hyperspace and arrive at Peridea, the home planet of the Dathomirian which Thrawn was previously banished to. Morgan, Baylan, Shin, and Sabine are taken in a drop ship to the planet's surface, where several other Nightsisters meet with them. The Nightsisters detect that Sabine is a Jedi and force her into solitude. Baylan continues to be amazed that this alternate galaxy even exists, and he and Shin talk about the "old stories" he previously heard about it — and whether or not the alliance with Thrawn can help make them real. Sabine uses The Force to try to escape her prison cell, but gets distracted by the arrival of Thrawn's ship, which is flanked by Enoch and a battalion of Night Troopers.

Thrawn thanks Morgan for helping to free him, and is surprised to learn that Sabine has been brought as prisoner — but thinks she'll be of great use to him. Sabine is brought to him and he frees her of her restraints, agreeing to give her passage to find Ezra, but acknowledging that their fates might end badly. She takes him up on his offer, and gets a Howler to search the planet and find Ezra on her own. Thrawn promises that Baylan and Shin will get a chance to kill Sabine and Ezra, if they are reunited.

Midway through her journey, Sabine gets attacked by bandits, and her Howler briefly abandons her. Sabine and her Howler continue to navigate, running into a group of small Hermit crab-like alien known as the Noti. One recognizes the symbol on Sabine's armor, and indicate that they know Ezra, and lead her towards him. They end up in a village filled with more Noti — and Ezra, who now has a full beard. They embrace, and Ezra expresses how excited he is to return home.

Meanwhile, Baylan explains Ezra's history to Shin, and suggests that the two of them should stay behind. Bandits approach. The Nightsisters detect Ahsoka's ship is drawing closer, and although Morgan initially refuses to believe she's alive, Thrawn takes this as an opportunity to take Ahsoka down, and asks for dark magic to help him.

