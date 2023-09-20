Star Wars: Ahsoka - Who Plays Ezra Bridger

At long last, Star Wars: Ahsoka brought the beloved character Ezra Bridger into live-action. One of the key characters in Star Wars: Rebels has been the main topic of conversation since the first episode of Ahsoka began, as Sabine Wren has been on a quest to track him down. Both Sabine and Ahsoka have known that finding Thrawn would potentially mean also finding Ezra, and this week's new episode of the show on Disney+ brought them both to the screen for the first time in the series.

Some time has passed, and Ezra looks a big different than he did back in Rebels. He's older, in addition to being portrayed by an actor and not just presented as an animated character. In Rebels, Ezra was voiced by Taylor Gray. For his live-action debut in Ahsoka, the character is portrayed by actor Eman Esfandi.

(Photo: Disney+)

If you recognize Esfandi after seeing him in the new episode of Ahsoka, it's probably because he's appeared in a couple of high profile projects over the last couple of years. He had roles in 2021's King Richard, the film for which Will Smith won an Academy Award, and 2022's indie drama The Inspection.

This week's new Ahsoka also brought on the live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the most notable villains in Star Wars lore. Unlike many of the other Ahsoka characters that first appeared in the animated shows, Thrawn is played by the same actor in both formats. Lars Mikkelsen reprised his role as the villain from the Star Wars animated shows. Bo-Katan Kryze is another character to have their actor make the leap to live-action, with Katee Sackhoff reprising the role.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

