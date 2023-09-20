Ahsoka Episode 6 Easter Egg Has Star Wars Prequels Fans Celebrating

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6 had so many epic callback moments that fans may be forgiven for missing one sly meta shoutout to the Star Wars Prequels, as the best of story arc of the franchise.

(SPOILERS) In the opening of Ahsoka Episode 6 "Far, Far, Away" Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Jedi-training droid Huyang (David Tenant) are taking their ride from one galaxy to the next within the mouth of a Purrgil space whale. To pass the time, the pair recall the stories that Huyang used to tell to the younglings studying at the Jedi Temple.

As Huyang recalls, it was "History of the Galaxy, Parts One, Two, and Three."

Ahsoka doesn't miss a beat, adding, "One being the best, of course."

Many fans have taken Huyang's reference to "History of the Galaxy" as a meta-joke referring to Star Wars itself. After all, when he does eventually begin the story, Huyang gives us the first in-universe reference to Star Wars' opening crawl by saying "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far, away..."

Ahsoka Episode 6 Star Wars Prequels Reference Explained

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

There are three volumes of Star Wars' Skywalker Saga, which would be the three volumes of history Huyang mentions. Keeping with that meta-reference, Ahsoka's insistence that Part One is the best volume is a sly way of representing the era of Star Wars storytelling that birthed her.

Ahsoka Tano was a character George Lucas conceived but never put into the Star Wars Prequels. His protegé, Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, picked up the baton, making Ahsoka a key figure in his Clone Wars animated series. Ahsoka became such a breakout character during Clone Wars' run that she became the central focus for its seventh and final season and was then brought back for the Star Wars Rebels animated series, as well.

Naturally, it should then surprise no one that Ahsoka favors the Star Wars Prequels – after all, she wouldn't exist without them.

Star Wars: Ahsoka drops new episodes on Tuesday nights on Disney+.