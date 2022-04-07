Star Wars: Ahsoka Plot Synopsis Revealed in New Production Listing

A new production listing seemingly confirms the production date for Disney+’s Ahsoka, as well as giving a short synopsis for the series, which will star Rosario Dawson in the title role. The notes, which seem to confirm that the series will go into production early next month, give little in the way of a story other than recapping who Ahsoka is, and that the primary mission she is on in the show has to do with tracking down Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hopes of rescuing Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka first appeared in the Clone Wars animated series, which has been a significant influence on the tone and mythology of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Fans had long hoped to see Dawson play the role in live action, so bringing her on as a surprise guest star, and putting her face to face with Luke Skywalker to boot, was an approach that blew the audience’s mind. And, apparently, Dawson’s as well.

“Are you kidding?! I was freaking out. I’m still pinching myself that I got to work with MARK HAMILL as AHSOKA,” Dawson later revealed on Twitter. “I didn’t know my scene was with LUKE till day of…!”

A Star Wars spinoff set within the timeline of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka Tano is a Togruta female, who was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi. Ahsoka is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago.



Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson are listed as the show’s principal cast, which will shoot under the working title “Stormcrow,” apparently.

