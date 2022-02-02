Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out After the First Meeting of Two Franchise Icons

Star Wars fans have a lot to celebrate (and a little to mourn) today, after a cameo-filled episode of The Book of Boba Fett brought numerous characters from the universe’s mythology together. The biggest thing people are cheering for, though, is the first onscreen meeting of Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker. Identifying herself as an old friend of the family, Ahsoka tells Luke that he reminds her of his father, a moment that left lots of fans freaking out. The whole episode was just chock full of backstory and little references and moments like that, but seeing these two share the screen not only tops the list, but also raises the question of whether Luke might appear in Ahsoka’s upcoming solo TV series.

Ahsoka is a force-sensitive character and former Jedi Padawan, who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later turned back up again, debuting in live-action on The Mandalorian and played by Rosario Dawson, a longtime favorite fan-casting for the character.

This is the second week in a row that other characters have kind of stolen The Book of Boba Fett out from under Boba Fett, but fans don’t seem to care much. They’re getting their recommended daily dose of the bounty hunter, while the series also engages in some fanservice and world-building.

Per its official synopsis, “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

You can see some of our favorite reactions to the episode below.

