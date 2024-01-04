Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Has Bad News About Season 2

Star Wars fans know that we haven't seen the last of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, as Dave Filoni is developing a movie that will tie into the events of Star Wars: Ahsoka, but as far as getting another season of the TV series on Disney+, Dawson claims that there haven't been any actual talks of such a small-screen return. Dawson and many other members of the cast and crew have expressed their enthusiasm for a Season 2, but knowing that talks haven't happened since Season 1 was released will come as a disappointment to fans. It's possible, though, that last year's writers' and actors' strikes are what impeded such conversations.

When asked by the Dagobah Dispatch podcast about there being talks with her collaborators about a Season 2, Dawson confessed, "No. We're supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven't seen everyone. I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their cons recently, which I wasn't able to be at."

While the writers' and actors' strikes have been resolved, these resolutions came late in the year, with the holiday season also impacting various talks between filmmakers and studios about future projects. Now that we've entered the new year, it's possible that studios and filmmakers will resume conversations about Ahsoka's future.

There are currently a lot of unknowns about the future of the galaxy far, far away, despite a number of concrete projects having been announced. We do know that another season of Star Wars: Andor is on the way, though it doesn't have a release date, and this year will also see the debut of the all-new series Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. While The Acolyte will mark the first live-action foray into the era of The High Republic, Skeleton Crew will be unfolding during the same time as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

As proven in those previously released series taking place during the age of The New Republic, there can be a lot of overlap between these respective titles, so while we won't anticipate seeing Ahsoka appear in Skeleton Crew, Filoni's upcoming movie could bring together a number of storylines from all of these series that would take the place of full seasons.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

